Drunk Garwood Bachelorette Party Guest ‘Went Psycho' Damaging Airbnb: Report

A woman from Garwood was arrested in Nashville last week after she became intoxicated and damaged an Airbnb, The Tennessean reported.

Officers were called to the home after the owner said Alexandra Cheety, who was in the city for a bachelorette party, had broken in and caused nearly $2,000 in damage, including smashed windows and blinds.

Cheety reportedly told police she “went psycho” after drinking two bottles of wine. When officers arrived Cheety was sitting on the front steps and her foot was bleeding, police said. Officers concluded she hurt herself while damaging the home.

After she was treated at a hospital, Cheety was being held on a $2,500 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.