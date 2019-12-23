Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Drunk Fort Lee Driver Flees Fair Lawn Crash With Kids
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Drunk Driver From Clifton Injures Newark Police Officer, Authorities Say

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Fernando Carrillo
Fernando Carrillo Photo Credit: Newark police

A Clifton man who was under the influence of alcohol slammed into a Newark police car early Sunday morning, seriously injuring an officer's legs, the department said in a statement.

The officer was stopped at McCarter Highway and 3rd Street investigating a vehicle crash around 3:10 a.m. when Fernando Carrillo collided with the police car, pinning the officer. He was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Carrillo, 20, has been charged with assault by auto and causing bodily injury while under the influence.

Newark police urge motorists not to drink and drive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.