Drugged Driver Flees After Route 80 Pileup In Teterboro, Caught In Elmwood Park

UPDATE: A pickup truck driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 80 in Teterboro over the weekend that seriously injured her juvenile passenger ran from the scene but was later captured in Elmwood Park, State Police said.

The Chevy pickup driven by Jaquina Sharron Davis, a 46-year-old repeat drug offender from Paterson, left the roadway and then re-entered it, crashing into a Subaru, at milepost 66 just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The Subaru, in turn, hit a Honda, he said.

Davis, who was carrying heroin and crack, bailed out and ran, the sergeant said.

The juvenile, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital, along with both occupants of the Honda.

Both the Honda and the Subaru were totaled, witnesses said.

The eastbound highway remained closed while State Police investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

Davis remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with:

Assault by auto;

Child endangerment;

Driving under the influence of drugs with a juvenile in the vehicle;

Giving a false report to police;

Drug possession;

Obstruction.

She was also wanted on warrants out of Clifton and Passaic County, records show.

