Drug Trafficker Known As 'The Colonel' Sentenced In Newark

A Mexican citizen who helped smuggle 300 grams of fentanyl into New Jersey was sentenced Tuesday to 64 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Angel Santo Jerez Matos, 61, had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of the drug, a synthetic opioid several times stronger than heroin. He was sentenced in federal court in Newark.

Matos sold fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to a gang that dealt drugs in New Jersey, authorities said. Matos was heard on intercepted communications referring to the price of "cars," a code for kilos of drugs, authorities said.

Fentanyl Matos, who was also known as "El Colonel," provided the gang was sold in Newark in May 2017.

