DRUG TAKEDOWN: Heroin, Cocaine Seized From Hudson County Pair, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Charlie Carmona and Javier Fong-Martinez
Charlie Carmona and Javier Fong-Martinez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Two men were arrested after nearly 92 grams of cocaine, heroin and paraphernalia were seized in a Union City drug bust, authorities said Wednesday.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 1112 Palisade Avenue, Unit 1A in Union City around 5 a.m. June 15, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

After discovering the drugs, Charlie Carmona, 34, and Javier Fong-Martinez, 30, were arrested on a slew of drug and distribution charges, Suarez said.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, with the investigation and arrests.

