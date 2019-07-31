Drug-Dealing Gangsters Worked For Newark Rec Center Near Basilica: Feds

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose Wednesday announced the arrests of nearly a dozen people involved with narcotics trafficking by a set of the Bloods gang.

A total of 12 people have been charged in connection with the investigation into the G-Shine Bloods, which dealt fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine, authorities said. They face a variety of drugs and weapons charges.

Among the more shocking revelations by authorities was that three of those charged worked for the Rotunda Recreation and Wellness Center, located on Clifton Avenue between St. Lucy’s Church and the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, a major landmark among North Jersey Catholics.

Edward Williams, 51, and Wali Duncan, 37, were identified as ringleaders in the organization. They obtained drugs from Rahim Jackson, 43, and Arthur Hardy, 41, who would deliver the drugs themselves or use runners, according to authorities. Authorities also say the drugs were often dropped off at Rotunda Rec Center, where Hardy worked as the director. Jackson and Williams were also employed there.

“That these defendants allegedly used a neighborhood rec center as a place to conceal and sell dangerous drugs is almost beyond comprehension,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said.

“While neighborhood children were coming here to play basketball and chess, they may have been just a few feet away from narcotics and the criminals who sell them. Getting the people who ran this operation off the street is a priority for law enforcement, and together with our partners in the DEA, the Newark Police, the New Jersey State Police and many others, we are doing just that.”

Williams and Duncan also allegedly operated out of the Janice Cromer Village housing complex in Newark.

The others charged in the operation are: Tieshorn “Fat Boy” Fletcher, 37; Kareem “Grimey” Collier, 41; Fuquann Bunn, 38; Shyiem “GT” Gordon, 24; Michael “Soulman” Graham, 35; Terrell Evans, 30; Arraheem Washington, 42; and Wilfredo Jiminez, 47.

Evans remains at large.

