Drowning Westwood Man, 80, Pulled From Pool

A drowning 80-year-old Westwood man was pulled from a pool and rushed to the hospital late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The victim was found unresponsive in the pool at the end of a Mountain Avenue cul-de-sac, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

Responding police conducted CPR, then turned him over to Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which took him to HackensackUMC @ Pascack Valley.

His condition couldn't be immediately determined.

