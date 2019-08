A lifeguard pulled a drowning man from a pool at a Hackensack high-rise Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The lifeguard at the Prospect Place Apartments on Prospect Avenue began CPR, and got a pulse, before responding city police officers took over, Lt. James Smith said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the 4 p.m. call, he said.

