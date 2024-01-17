Driver Survives Wild Route 80 Rollover

A driver survived a wild crash off Route 80 in South Hackensack before dawn Friday with no serious injuries, responders said.

The vehicle missed the Exit 65 ramp on the westbound highway around 4:30 a.m., then went through a fence and a creek before rolling over and coming to rest on Wesley Street, they said.

The exit was closed pending an investigation by New Jersey State Police.

The driver sustained only a minor injury, responders said.

Responders reported only a minor injury. Greg Makroulakis (ABC Towing) for DAILY VOICE

