Driver Survives Horrific Crash On Rainy Route 4 In Paramus

UPDATE: A horrific crash on a rain-drenched Paramus highway prompted a local police official to urge that drivers be extra cautious in bad weather.

Paramus Heavy Rescue and EMS members extricated a Sussex County driver who was trapped when her 2015 Subaru Legacy crashed after hydroplaning on westbound Route 4 right before the Route 17 exits late Friday.

The 35-year-old Hamburg motorist’s Subaru struck a fire hydrant, then rolled onto the driver’s side door and slid into a tree, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening, he said.

Responders said she was fortunate.

“I strongly recommend when driving in heavy rain to slow down and beware of hydroplaning,” Guidetti said.

He also urged motorists not to drive through large puddles and be sure to brake earlier and with less pressure.

One other thing: “Allow for extra travel time.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.