Driver Seriously Injured In Route 17 Crash

A driver sustained serious head and neck injuries Friday afternoon when his Mini Cooper veered off the highway and slammed into a retaining wall on Route 17.

The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following the crash shortly after 1 p.m. at the corner of Summit Avenue and the southbound highway.

Waldwick police and firefighters also responded.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and produced this story.

