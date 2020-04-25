Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn.

The driver of a sedan was extricated before being transported after an SUV slammed into the car at the intersection of Broadway and Plaza Road around 1 p.m. The other driver refused medical attention.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, EMS and members of Fair Lawn Rescue responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The SUV collided with the sedan at Broadway and Plaza Road in Fair Lawn. Boyd A. Loving

