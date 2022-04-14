Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media.

The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Jean then reverses, and deliberately runs over the 23-year-old woman again as she tries to get up before fleeing the scene, the footage shows.

The victim, who had been taking photos of Jean's car from the sidewalk, was found lying on the front lawn of a home on Salem Avenue with numerous severe injuries, the UCPO said. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Later that morning, Elizabeth Patrol Officers found Jean sitting alone in the driver’s seat of his parked, damaged SUV on Jefferson Avenue.

He was ultimately charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

