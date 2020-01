A driver broke her leg in several places when she was run over by her own car Friday afternoon in Franklin Lakes, police said.

The 40-year-old woman had gotten out of the vehicle on Terrace Road thinking it was in park when the door knocked her down and a tire ran over her ankle, Police Capt. John Bakelaar said.

She was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with multiple leg fractures, he said.

