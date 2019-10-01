Driver, Resident Hospitalized After Pickup Crashes Into Ridgefield House

UPDATE: A pickup driver from North Bergen and a Ridgefield resident were both hospitalized with minor injuries after the truck slammed into a house, authorities said.

Ridgefield detectives were trying to determine why the 2019 Dodge 1500 crossed over Edgewater Avenue from southbound Oak Street and barreled into the home just before noon on Monday, Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Both the truck and the house sustained significant damage, the deputy chief said.

The 47-year-old driver and the resident, 49, both were treated at local hospitals, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued.

The investigation was continuing.

