Driver Plunges Car Into River, Tries Swimming Across In Hours-Long North Jersey Standoff

A driver being pursued by police drove through a park and ultimately landed in the Hackensack River, where he used a wrench to break out of his own window and stand in the water in an attempt to swim away on Tuesday, April 4, authorities said.

Things began unfolding around 11:45 a.m. on Paterson Plank Road, where Secaucus police saw a man later identified as Michael A. Zummo, 51, of Toms River, having been involved in a crash, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The officers tried to stop him but "due to the way he was driving prior to that accident and prior to the officers trying to stop him in that reckless manner they initiated a vehicle pursuit," Miller said

Zummo fled up Paterson Plank Road and through Trolley Park in Secaucus before landing in the water, the chief said.

That's where Zummo used a wrench to break out of a window in his car in an apparent attempt to swim across the river and evade police, according to Miller.

At this point, various other law enforcement agencies were brought to the scene, with East Rutherford police stationed on their side of the river. New Jersey State Police sent a helicopter, while Secaucus and other agencies deployed boats, Miller said.

Secaucus officer Det. Lt. Torres was able to negotiate with Zummo, who was making irrational statements while standing in the water, Miller said. Pepper spray and physical force were both used in Zummo's ultimate arrest, sometime before 2 p.m., according to the chief.

Zummo was brought to land and subsequently to Jersey City Medical Center for an evaluation. No injuries were sustained by any officers and charges were pending, Miller said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.