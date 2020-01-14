Driver OK In Route 17 Ramsey Rollover

A New York State driver escaped with minor injuries Tuesday in a Route 17 rollover in Ramsey, responders said.

The Jeep Renegade landed on it side on the northbound side of the highway in front of Bottle King around 12:30 p.m.

Extrication wasn't necessary, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Police, firefighters, EMS and Ramsey Rescue responded.

Upper Saddle River police assisted with traffic.

The vehicle was towed.

Another minor accident was reported nearby around the same time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.