Driver Moving Cars Flips Sedan In Paramus Driveway (PHOTOS)

A Paramus homeowner shuffling cars around in his driveway accidentally flipped his sedan Saturday, May 7, authorities said.

The man was moving his Toyota Camry in the sloped driveway on Gordon Drive with his wife when he struck a retaining wall, overturning the car around 8 a.m., Paramus Police Lt. Christine Udis said.

The driver remained trapped until the roof was removed by Paramus Rescue Squad, and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries.

A Volvo sedan in the driveway was damaged, witnesses tell Daily Voice.

Paramus police, fire, EMS, and the Rescue Squad responded. A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this story.

