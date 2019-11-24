Driver Loses Control, Crashes On Slick Roadway In Fair Lawn, Police Say

A 31-year-old Haskell man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his car hydroplaned on a wet roadway in Fair Lawn, police said.

The man was driving southbound on Rt. 208 around 8:11 a.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Camry, police said. He crossed lanes and crashed through at least two road signs before his car came to a stop, police also said.

The driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

Police remind drivers to take it slow and to activate their headlights and wipers in snowy, rainy or icy conditions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.