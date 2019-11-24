Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Driver Loses Control, Crashes On Slick Roadway In Fair Lawn, Police Say

Paul Milo
A driver was hurt when he lost control of his car on Rt. 208 Sunday morning
A driver was hurt when he lost control of his car on Rt. 208 Sunday morning Photo Credit: Facebook

A 31-year-old Haskell man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his car hydroplaned on a wet roadway in Fair Lawn, police said.

The man was driving southbound on Rt. 208 around 8:11 a.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Camry, police said. He crossed lanes and crashed through at least two road signs before his car came to a stop, police also said.

The driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

Police remind drivers to take it slow and to activate their headlights and wipers in snowy, rainy or icy conditions.

