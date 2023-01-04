Driver Left Man For Dead In NJ Roadway Then Reported Car As Stolen: Police

Just hours after hitting a man with her car and leaving him for dead in the streets of New Jersey, the driver who police say was at fault registered her vehicle as stolen and spent months hiding from police.

Chayla McCray, 22, of Avenel, was arrested and charged in the Aug. 29, 2022 death of 63-year-old Jose Bonilla on Dec. 29, police in Rahway said.

McCray was behind the wheel of a dark-colored Nissan Altima when she struck Bonilla on St. George's and West Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Aug. 29, Rahway Police Director Jonathan Parham said.

Bonilla was pronounced dead at the scene and, later that day, McCray reported her car as being stolen. An investigation identified McCray as the owner of the Altima, and was operating it at the time of the crash, Parham said.

She was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and lodged in the Essex County Jail.

