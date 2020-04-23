Driver Killed In Route 23 Rollover Crash

A Brooklyn woman was killed Wednesday in a rollover crash on Route 23 in West Milford, authorities confirmed.

Rebecca McMahon Adelman, 36, was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala that collided with a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by a 27-year-old Bloomingdale woman at the intersection of Route 23 and Canistear Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

McMahon Adelman was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

The other driver wasn’t injured and provided a valid driver’s license, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said in a joint announcement.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the West Milford Police Department: (973) 728-2802 .

