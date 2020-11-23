Driver Killed In Horrific Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was killed in a horrific crash Monday night in Fair Lawn, responders said.

The victim's Jeep struck a utility pole and plowed through a fence before slamming into a tree on Saddle River Road off the corner of Fair Lawn Avenue/Century Road shortly after 6:30 p.m., they said.

The impact sent the pole's call box flying into a sedan and part of the pole itself flying nearly 200 feet, witnesses said.

The victim, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 p.m.

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad, police and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps were among the responders.

The entire intersection was expected to remain closed deep into the night as the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Fair Lawn police investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

A call box on a utility pole struck by the Jeep flew into a sedan, witnesses said. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Fair Lawn firefighters were quickly on the scene. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

