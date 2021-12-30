Driver Killed After Hitting Deer On Atlantic City Expressway

A Honda struck a deer killing its 27-year-old driver on the Atlantic City Expressway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 146 a.m. in the westbound lanes at milepost 39.4 in Winslow Township, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Accord traveling eastbound struck a deer, went off the road to the left into the center median, and entered the westbound lanes where it struck a GMC Acadia, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The driver of the Honda, Emily FitzPatrick, 27, of Hammonton sustained fatal injuries, Goez said.

The driver of the GMC was not injured.

The westbound lanes were closed for approximately two hours as police investigated.

