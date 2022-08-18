Contact Us
Driver Hurt As School Bus Crashes Into Utility Pole In Warren County, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A school bus driver was hurt after slamming into a utility pole in Warren County, state police said.

The bus was traveling on Buckhorn Drive in White Township when it struck a utility pole just after 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The driver complained of pain following the crash, Slota said.

No other passengers were on board at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Slota said. Additional details were not released.

