Driver Hurt After Crashing Truck Into Hunterdon County Home, Causing Major Damage (PHOTOS)

A pickup truck driver was hurt after crashing into a Hunterdon County home and causing major damage, authorities said.

The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the crash at 10 Church Street just before 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, the squad said.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the impact, and the residents exited the home safely, the department said.

The home was left with serious damage to its foundation and porch sections following the crash, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

