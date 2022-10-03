Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Driver Hospitalized In Tractor-Trailer Crash That Shut Down Route 287, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A driver was hospitalized following a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 287, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near milepost 46.7 in Montville just before 1 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

One of three right lanes was temporarily closed following the crash, according to 511NJ.

Additional details were not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.