A driver was hospitalized after her sedan slammed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

A passenger escaped injury after the Infiniti slammed into the pole in the 1600 block of Kipp Street.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

A tow truck removed the sedan.

