Driver Hospitalized Following 2-Car Warren County Crash: State Police

One driver was taken to a nearby hospital following a two-car crash in Warren County, state police confirmed.

The vehicles collided near the 400 block of Mount Herman Road in Hope Township just before 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

One of the drivers was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

Meanwhile, the road was temporarily shut down for the crash cleanup, though all lanes were reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

