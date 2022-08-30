Driver Hospitalized As Honda Collides With Dump Truck, Hits Tree On Route 78, State Police Say

A driver was hospitalized after a Honda collided with a dump truck and struck a tree on Route 78, state police said.

A Honda Accord veered off the eastbound lanes and struck a tree following a collision with a dump truck near milepost 15.6 in Union Township just before 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The right shoulder west of Exit 13 to NJ 173 in Union Township was temporarily closed for the crash cleanup and investigation, according to 511NJ.

The accident remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

