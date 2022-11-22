Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Plows Into Hunterdon County Barn

Valerie Musson
A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after their vehicle barreled into a barn in Hunterdon County Monday evening, authorities said.
The vehicle — appearing to be a Ford Explorer —crashed into the barn on Pittstown Road in Pittstown shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Quakertown Fire Company, which responded alongside local EMS units.

The driver was able to self-extricate before being taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, QFC said.

The building inspector also responded to inspect the structure.

The crash remains under investigation by Franklin Township Police.

