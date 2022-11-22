Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Plows Into Hunterdon County Barn

A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after their vehicle barreled into a barn in Hunterdon County Monday evening, authorities said.

The vehicle — appearing to be a Ford Explorer —crashed into the barn on Pittstown Road in Pittstown shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Quakertown Fire Company, which responded alongside local EMS units.

The driver was able to self-extricate before being taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, QFC said.

The building inspector also responded to inspect the structure.

The crash remains under investigation by Franklin Township Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.