Driver Hospitalized After Hitting 3 Homes, Causing Massive Damage During Morris County Crash

A 65-year-old driver from Newark was taken to the hospital and slapped with drug charges after damaging a slew of property, including three different homes, during a serious crash in Morris County on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the crash report on E. Springbrook Drive in Long Hill shortly after 6:35 p.m., Police Lt. James Marczewski told DailyVoice.com.

Timothy Moran, of Newark, was driving a vehicle that veered off the roadway and caused damage to three separate residences, Marczewski says — but that’s not all.

“The vehicle struck a mailbox, a landscaping boulder, a fence, landscaping bushes, a shed deck, and then a tree,” said Marczewski.

Moran had to be extricated from his vehicle due to the extensive damages and was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment.

He was also charged for drug paraphernalia, and several motor vehicle summonses are pending as the investigation continues, Marczewski said.

