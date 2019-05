A 60-year-old driver was OK -- and so was the shopping center that holds the Fort Lee pizzeria that her car plowed into Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Nova Pizza on Lemoine Avenue will remain closed "until it is cleaned and inspected and has a properly secured door," Police Chief Matthew Hintze said.

No summonses were issued to the 2012 Honda Civic driver following the mishap just before 10 a.m., Hintze said.

