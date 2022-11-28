Driver Freed With ‘Jaws Of Life,’ Hospitalized After Morris County Crash Downs Pole And Wires

A driver was extricated with the “jaws of life” before being taken to the hospital after a serious crash took down a pole and wires in Morris County, authorities said.

The Lincoln Park Hose Co. 2 responded to the crash with reported entrapment and found an electrical pole down with wires in the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 27, they said.

The driver was extricated from the crumpled vehicle with the “jaws of life” and taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, 2 Bridges Road was closed in both directions but has since reopened, Lincoln Park Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.