Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Driver Found Asleep At Wheel With Drugs, Lyndhurst PD Reports

Jerry DeMarco
Lyndhurst police
Lyndhurst police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Lyndhurst police found a local motorist blocking a resident's driveway asleep at the wheel with LSD and other drugs, authorities said.

Responding to a resident’s 2 a.m. call over the Labor Day weekend, Officer Matt Dudek found the Chevy sedan still running with Kevin DeMuro, 28, in the driver’s seat, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Also found in the vehicle were eight tabs of LSD, five strips of Suboxone and one Ecstasy pill, he said.

An exam by a drug recognition expert led to charges of driving under the influence, as well as various possession counts, Auteri said.

DeMuro was charged and eventually released pending a court date, the lieutenant said.

