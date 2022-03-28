Driver Flees After Crashing Stolen PA Vehicle On Route 78, State Police Say

An unidentified driver remained at large after crashing a stolen vehicle along the side of Route 78 and fleeing Saturday morning, state police said.

The vehicle was found off the right shoulder of the eastbound side near milepost 5.0 in Greenwich Township shortly after 6:50 a.m., Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

A follow-up investigation determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Reading, PA, Marchan said.

NJSP Aviation and K9 team conducted a search of the area with negative results, authorities said.

The incident remained under investigation, and additional details were not released.

