Driver Fleeing Crash Scene With Handgun Killed By Paterson Police: AG

Paterson Police Department
A driver who crashed his car then fled from the scene with a handgun while trying to enter other nearby vehicle was shot and killed by a Paterson police officer in broad daylight, state officials said.

Police responding to the crash near Straight and Van Houten Streets noticed the fleeing driver was armed around 4:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, State Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

The officer pursued the man on foot and, during an encounter, fired his service weapon, Platkin said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:23 p.m. A firearm was recovered near the driver’s body. His identity was not immediately being released.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

