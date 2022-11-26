Contact Us
Driver Dies After Car Flips Into Toms River Marsh

Cecilia Levine
Paolo PH
Paolo PH Photo Credit: Paolo PH Facebook

A 28-year-old Toms River man died after his car overturned into a marsh Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities said.

Paolo Helfers-Lariva was believed to have been speeding southbound on Hooper Avenue when he lost control and overturned into the water at the South Shore Driver intersection around 2:25 a.m., Toms River police said.

Two occupants were able to free themselves but Helfers-Lariva remained trapped and submerged.

Multiple officers enter the water in an attempt to free Helfers-Lariva, who was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center after extensive life-saving efforts.

