Driver Critically Injured When Mustang Rolls, Hits Tree, Catches Fire On Route 208 In Fair Lawn

A 28-year-old Englewood driver was hospitalized with severe head and chest injuries after firefighters cut him from an overturned Mustang that struck another vehicle and a tree and caught fire on Route 208 in Fair Lawn.

The driver apparently was speeding when he lost control of the 2015 Mustang, which struck a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by a 34-year-old Newark man who wasn't injured, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The speeding car then left the southbound highway, rolled over and hit the tree just pasts Fair Lawn Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Metzler said.

Borough firefighters doused a fire in the engine compartment and members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad extricated the injured driver, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded to assist, Metzler said.

Also responding were Glen Rock, Hawthorne and Wyckoff police, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and state DOT, the captain said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.