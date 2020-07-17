Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Driver Caught Selling Stolen E-ZPass Tags On Craigslist Rams Port Authority Police Car Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority police
A man caught selling stolen E-ZPass tags hit a Port Authority police detective’s vehicle with his car as he tried to escape arrest, authorities said.

Detectives chased down and captured Jayquan K. Crawford, 25, in Fort Lee after he rammed the police car in Edgewater, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

The Port Authority’s Office of Inspector General began investigating after getting a tip earlier this year that Crawford was selling unauthorized EZ-Pass tags on Craigslist that he claimed worked at MTA, PANYNJ and NYS Thruway Authority facilities, Rodrigues said Friday.

“Text communications began with [him], ultimately resulting in the purchase of ten E-ZPass tags,” she said.

Undercover detectives arranged a meeting with Crawford earlier this week in Edgewater.

After buying two tags, the detectives began to arrest him when Crawford sped off, hitting the detective’s car.

The detectives nabbed Crawford soon after, charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, selling stolen property and theft and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released him pending further court action less than 24 hours later.

