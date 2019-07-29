Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Driver Blows Stop Sign, Knocks Over Prism In Lyndhurst

Jerry DeMarco
Vehicle landed on its roof.
Vehicle landed on its roof. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A Toyota Prism landed on its roof after it was struck by an SUV whose driver ran a stop sign in Lyndhurst early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Ford Escape was headed west on Second Avenue when it blew past the stop sign and slammed into the Prism, which was headed south on Stuyvesant Avenue, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

The second vehicle struck an occupied Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and rolled onto its roof, he said.

No one was seriously injured, Auteri said.

The Prism driver had minor cuts and the Tacoma driver complained of chest pains, so both were hospitalized as a precaution, he said.

