Driver Accused Of Drunkenly Killing Runner ID'd As Retired North Jersey Police Sergeant

A suspected DWI driver accused of killing a runner in a Somerset County crosswalk had retired from a police department in Union County last year, after 25 years on the force, his former chief confirmed.

Kevin D. Betyeman, 56, of Bridgewater, was charged with driving while intoxicated, and several motor vehicle summonses following the Friday afternoon crash in Raritan, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said earlier this week.

The retired Mountainside police sergeant fatally struck Celeste Andresen, 60, of San Manuel, AZ, in his Chevy pickup truck, while she was out for a run last week, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

A post on the Mountainside Police Department's Facebook page shows officers saluting Betyeman as he walked out on July 24, 2019 after 25 years on the force.

Mountainside Chief Joseph Giannuzzi told NJ.com that Betyeman is, in fact, a retired member of his department, and refused further comment.

Happy Retirement Sgt Kevin Betyeman. Thank you for your 25 years of service. The pleasure has been all ours. We'll take it from here sir! Posted by Mountainside Police Department on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Andresen was more than halfway across a designated pedestrian cross-walk -- heading eastbound on Old York Road at Woodmere Street -- when she was struck by Betyeman's 2018 Chevy Silverado around 3:30 p.m. last Friday, Robertson said said.

First responders initiated life-saving measures at the scene, before Andresen was taken to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, Robertson said.

Betyeman -- who was arrested at the scene -- was facing criminal charges are pending toxicology results. He was released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Raritan Borough Police Department at (908) 725-6700 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

