Driver, 90, Slams Brand-New Sedan Into Hackensack High-Rise

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
The 90-year-old Hackensack driver refused medical attention, police said.
The 90-year-old Hackensack driver refused medical attention, police said. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A 90-year-old driver refused medical attention after crashing his brand new sedan into a Hackensack high-rise Thursday morning, police said.

The Hackensack man's 2019 Hyundai Sonata damaged the window and brick façade of a vacant first-floor apartment in the 9:40 a.m. Prospect Avenue crash, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

He told police that he "was trying to exit onto Prospect Avenue when the vehicle suddenly accelerated," Foley said.

City firefighters secured the damaged areas, Foley said, adding that the building wasn't structurally compromised.

No summonses were immediately issued. The Traffic Division was investigating.

