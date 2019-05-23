Contact Us
Driver, 86, Hits School Crossing Guard In Cranford: Police

Paul Milo
A crossing guard was assisting a student in Cranford when she was hit by a car, police said.
A crossing guard was hospitalized after being hit by a car near Walnut Avenue School Thursday morning, police said.

A number of children and parents were in the vicinity for the start of the school day around 8 a.m. when police said a 2003 Cadillac hit the guard as she stood in the crosswalk. The guard has stopped traffic for a student when the guard was struck, police said.

The guard was wearing a traffic vest and had a "stop" paddle, police also said.

The driver was identified as an 86-year-old Union County resident. Police did not release the driver's name but said charges were pending.

Information on the extent of the woman's injuries was not immediately available.

Police noted that the intersection of Blake and Walnut avenues has extensive signage advising motorists of the crosswalk. In addition to a flashing beacon light, an in-street "Stop for Pedestrians" sign is in place at the area.

