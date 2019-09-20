Driver, 78, Slams Sedan Into Route 17 Mercedes Dealership, Closes Showroom

A 78-year-old Maywood woman escaped serious injuries when her Mercedes slammed into a Route 17 dealership in Paramus, although the showroom had to temporarily close for repairs.

Fears were raised when an aluminum support beam buckled and a window panel 40 to 50 feet up the side of the Prestige Motors building on southbound Route 17 shattered, said Kenneth Ehrenberg, the Paramus police and fire chief.

"There were concerns that more glass could break and fall on someone," Ehrenberg said.

The structural integrity of the building also had to be examined because of the beam damage, he said.

The driver apparently was coming in for service Friday morning when her sedan rammed the building.

She wasn't injured, Ehrenberg said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

