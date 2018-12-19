Contact Us
Driver, 51, Killed By Tractor-Trailer Near Route 287/17 Split In Mahwah

Check back for more details. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was struck and killed after he got out of his car following an accident and was struck by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday on Route 287 near the Route 17 split in Mahwah, responders said.

John J. Neumayer, 51, of Wantage was pronounced dead at the scene following the 11:20 crash at a convergence of highways notorious for serious accidents.

Neumayer had gotten out of his 2015 Honda after it became disabled by a crash in the southbound travel lanes, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said."A tractor-trailer then struck both him and his vehicle," the trooper told Daily Voice.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

Route 287 was reopened at Exit 66 around 7:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

