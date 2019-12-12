Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Driver, 37, Killed Head-On By Truck That Crossed Barrier On I-78 In Hunterdon County, NJSP Says

Cecilia Levine
Asheesh Bhan, 37, of New Brunswick, was killed in Wednesday evening's I-78 crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.
Asheesh Bhan, 37, of New Brunswick, was killed in Wednesday evening's I-78 crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Asheesh Bhan Facebook

A 37-year-old New Brunswick man was struck and killed by the driver of a pick-up truck who crossed over the concrete barrier of I-78 in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

A Nissan Rogue was headed eastbound when a westbound Ford F-250  drove over the barrier and struck him in Bethlehem Township Wednesday evening, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The trailer being towed by the pick-up became unhitched and overturned across the westbound lanes, according to the trooper.

The Nissan driver, Asheesh Bhan, was killed in the 7 p.m. crash near west milepost 9.6, Goez said.

The pick-up driver, a 77-year-old man from Chalfont, PA, sustained serious injuries, and his passenger suffered moderate injuries, Goez said.

Debris from the crash struck a Toyota Sienna headed eastbound. No one in the Toyota was injured.

No one had been charged as of Thursday morning.

According to his Facebook page, Bhan moved to the U.S. from Jharkhand, India, and got married in the last few years.

