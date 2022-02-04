Driver, 30, Dies In Route 24 Crash

A 30-year-old man died in a crash on Route 24 early Friday, Feb. 4 in Union County, authorities said.

Alexander Marrero's vehicle veered off the left side of the road on the ramp to I-78 around 1:15 a.m. in Springfield, NJ Advance Media says citing State Police.

The car struck the end of a guard rail on the eastbound ramp and Marrero, of Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say the driver suffered a severely severed leg.

