Driver, 29, Seriously Hurt In Route 80 Rollover Crash

A 29-year-old South Jersey woman was seriously injured when her vehicle was struck by a box truck and overturned on Route 80 in Morris County early Saturday, April 15.

Sheryl A. Burg, of Florence, was heading west near milepost 31.6 in Roxbury when she slowed down in the right lane and was struck from behind by the International box truck around 2:55 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Burg's vehicle overturned, leaving her seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.

