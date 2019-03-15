Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Driver, 19, Unharmed After Car Rolls Off Mahwah Road

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mahwah PD

A 19-year-old driver escaped unharmed after her hatchback rolled off a Mahwah road early Friday evening.

She was headed south on Ramapo Valley Road across from the old Carmel Retreat property when the 2005 Mazda 3 went off the road, Police Capt. Stuart Blank said.

