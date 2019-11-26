Driver, 19, Hospitalized After Car Rolls Into Englewood Brook

Englewood police were trying to determine how a 19-year-old driver's car ended up rolling into a brook at the end of a cul-de-sac.

City firefighters extricated the driver from his late-model Toyota after it landed in Metzler Brook at the end of Murray Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The driver "didn't appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time," Halstead said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a cut on his face and injuries to his nose and jaw, the deputy chief said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

